2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo - RS Pkg, Sunroof, Remote Start, Power Seat

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo - RS Pkg, Sunroof, Remote Start, Power Seat

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,930KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4948722
  • Stock #: 20-130A
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC0C7367130
Exterior Colour
Black Granite Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival! *2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed, FWD, Black, Leather, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Power Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Connectivity Package, Convenience Package, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Ground Effects Package, Heated door mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Lowered Sport Chassis, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, RS Appearance Package, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel w/Auxiliary Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turbo Plus Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Uplevel Instrument Panel Cluster, USB Port, Wheels: 18" x 7" Double 5-Spoke Silver-Painted, XM Satellite Radio. *This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed.*Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

