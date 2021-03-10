+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Convenience Package, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
