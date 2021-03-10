Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

164,013 KM

Details Description Features

LT Turbo - Remote Start, Pwr Seat, New Tires

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

  6707174
164,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6707174
  • Stock #: 21-412B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Sport Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Convenience Package, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

