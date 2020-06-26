Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 5317541
  2. 5317541
  3. 5317541
  4. 5317541
  5. 5317541
  6. 5317541
  7. 5317541
  8. 5317541
  9. 5317541
  10. 5317541
  11. 5317541
  12. 5317541
  13. 5317541
  14. 5317541
  15. 5317541
  16. 5317541
  17. 5317541
  18. 5317541
  19. 5317541
  20. 5317541
  21. 5317541
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5317541
  • Stock #: BP939
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK2C6147811
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS
AWD, 156k, Hands-Free Phone Capable, Power windows and Doors.
$8,995.00 +tax
Call 306-242-1777 for more info or book an appointment.
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2011 Ford Edge Limited
 279,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Malib...
 218,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 249,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory