2012 Chevrolet Equinox

265,151 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH & MUCH MORE

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

265,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7417394
  Stock #: BP1379
  VIN: 2GNFLCEK6C6158892

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 265,151 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD $6,995 Plus Tax
2.4L, 4 CYL VIN# 2GNFLCEK6C6158892
265,151 Km, AWD, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD , AUX ,Brand New Tires & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

