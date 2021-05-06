Menu
2012 Chevrolet Impala

214,296 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2012 Chevrolet Impala

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

214,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7082071
  • Stock #: BP1305
  • VIN: 2G1WA5E35C1162876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1305
  • Mileage 214,296 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Impala LS $6,495 + Tax
3.6L, 6CYL VIN# 2G1WA5E35C1162876
214296 Km, Remote Start, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, Pwr Seat, CD, AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

