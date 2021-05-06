+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Impala LS $6,495 + Tax
3.6L, 6CYL VIN# 2G1WA5E35C1162876
214296 Km, Remote Start, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, Pwr Seat, CD, AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....
