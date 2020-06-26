Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4x4 - Bluetooth, Alloys, Trailering Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4x4 - Bluetooth, Alloys, Trailering Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5305010
  2. 5305010
  3. 5305010
  4. 5305010
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,161KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5305010
  • Stock #: 2819B
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE7XCG310764
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival! *2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first).Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Cloth, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Full Feature Centre Frt Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone (UPF), Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, External Engine Oil Cooler, External Transmission Oil Cooler, EZ Lift Tailgate, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Enhanced Cooling Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Special Equipment, Leather Wrapped Sport Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, LT Model Option, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Rear Locking Differential, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Special Edition Package, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Tailgate Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Custom Aluminum (4).This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2017 Volvo XC90 Hybr...
 53,510 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 44,434 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape Lim...
 193,206 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory