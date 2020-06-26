+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival! *2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first).Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Cloth, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Full Feature Centre Frt Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone (UPF), Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, External Engine Oil Cooler, External Transmission Oil Cooler, EZ Lift Tailgate, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Enhanced Cooling Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Special Equipment, Leather Wrapped Sport Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, LT Model Option, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Rear Locking Differential, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Special Edition Package, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Tailgate Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Custom Aluminum (4).This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive.
