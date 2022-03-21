Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,165 KM

Details Description Features

$26,400

+ tax & licensing
$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 4X4, Remote Start, Leather, Trailering Pkg

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 4X4, Remote Start, Leather, Trailering Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

149,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676314
  • Stock #: 4177C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Very Dark/Light Cashmere
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Champagne, Leather, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6" Tubular Oval Chrome Assist Steps, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Automatic temperature control, Body Side Mouldings w/Chrome Tip Inserts, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, External Transmission Oil Cooler, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Featured Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Special Equipment, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Model Option, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Chrome Clad Signature (4), White Diamond Package.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD)
Requires Subscription

Back to Top

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

