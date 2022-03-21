$26,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - 4X4, Remote Start, Leather, Trailering Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$26,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8676314
- Stock #: 4177C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Very Dark/Light Cashmere
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Champagne, Leather, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6" Tubular Oval Chrome Assist Steps, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Automatic temperature control, Body Side Mouldings w/Chrome Tip Inserts, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, External Transmission Oil Cooler, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Featured Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Special Equipment, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Model Option, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Chrome Clad Signature (4), White Diamond Package.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.