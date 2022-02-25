$13,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
- Listing ID: 8339013
- Stock #: BP1718C
- VIN: 1G1JC6EHXC4203934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT $12,995 Plus Tax
1.8 L, 4 CYL VIN# 1G1JC6EHXC4203934
49,614 Km, Super lower km. Runs and drives great. This vehicle equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More.
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
