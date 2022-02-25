Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

49,614 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8339013
  Stock #: BP1718C
  VIN: 1G1JC6EHXC4203934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT $12,995 Plus Tax
1.8 L, 4 CYL VIN# 1G1JC6EHXC4203934
49,614 Km, Super lower km. Runs and drives great. This vehicle equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056.
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

