306-934-1822
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The 2012 Chevrolet Traverse crossover utility vehicle combines the smooth ride and responsive handling of a car with the cargo capability and high seating position of a traditional truck-based sport utility vehicle. It has a 3.6 Litre V6 engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. Its an AWD capable vehicle which is very good for Cold Canadian Prairie weather conditions. It also has Power Door Locks! Power Windows! Power Mirror! Power driver seat with lumber support! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Heated front seats! Automatic tailgate! Tri Zone automatic climate control! Sirius XM, AM/FM Radio! CD player! Backup Camera! Available OnStar! 8 passenger seating! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
