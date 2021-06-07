Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

177,609 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT CRUISE CONTROL! BACK UP CAMERA! REMOTE START! AWD! 8 PASSENGER!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT CRUISE CONTROL! BACK UP CAMERA! REMOTE START! AWD! 8 PASSENGER!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 7214291
  2. 7214291
  3. 7214291
  4. 7214291
  5. 7214291
  6. 7214291
  7. 7214291
  8. 7214291
  9. 7214291
  10. 7214291
  11. 7214291
  12. 7214291
  13. 7214291
  14. 7214291
  15. 7214291
  16. 7214291
  17. 7214291
  18. 7214291
  19. 7214291
  20. 7214291
  21. 7214291
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7214291
  • Stock #: P38385
  • VIN: 1GNKVJED9CJ157415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,609 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Chevrolet Traverse crossover utility vehicle combines the smooth ride and responsive handling of a car with the cargo capability and high seating position of a traditional truck-based sport utility vehicle. It has a 3.6 Litre V6 engine with a 6 speed automatic transmission. Its an AWD capable vehicle which is very good for Cold Canadian Prairie weather conditions. It also has Power Door Locks! Power Windows! Power Mirror! Power driver seat with lumber support! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Heated front seats! Automatic tailgate! Tri Zone automatic climate control! Sirius XM, AM/FM Radio! CD player! Backup Camera! Available OnStar! 8 passenger seating! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 114,726 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 181,813 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST CRU...
 75,130 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory