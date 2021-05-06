Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

145,938 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

S

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

145,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7072009
  • Stock #: BP1295
  • VIN: 1C3CCBHG0CN152969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1295
  • Mileage 145,938 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chrysler 200 S $7,995 Plus Tax
3.6L 6 Cyl VIN# 1C3CCBHG0CN152969
145,938 Km, Remote Start, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

