Dodge City Auto
2012 Chrysler 200
Limited
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
163,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9432093
- Stock #: 99829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Mid-Size, 4dr Sdn Limited, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
TUNGSTEN METALLIC
PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
27V LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE -inc 160 amp alternator dual exhaust w/polished tips engine cooler
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick tip start (STD)
Requires Subscription
MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3