2012 Chrysler 300

127,210 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

300S

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

127,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7456295
  • Stock #: 99468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn V6 300S RWD, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
27G 300S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
BLACK INTERIOR NAPPA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: door sill scuff pads driver & passenger lower LED lamps front & rear LED map pockets heated/cooled front console cupholder leather seats w/pwr driver & front passenger seats pwr 4-way lumbar adjust heated rear seats & driver s...

