2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,817KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4560336
  • Stock #: P37171
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BGXCR337171
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Safety
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Fog Lamps
  • 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Dual note horn
  • Rear child safety door locks
  • Front seat side air bags
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
  • Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Convenience
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Easy Clean Floor Mats
  • Rear Overhead Console
  • analog clock
  • Rear window wiper w/washer
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Automatic Quad halogen headlamps -inc: time off delay
Power Options
  • PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Pwr Liftgate
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Bright grille
  • Body-colour fascias
Exterior
  • Tire carrier winch
Seating
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Comfort
  • Air filtration
  • Left rear quarter trim storage bin
  • Overhead console w/bins
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Tip Start
  • Interior Observation Mirror
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Heavy Duty Radiator
  • Door courtesy lamps
  • Interior Assist Handles
  • Dual Glove Boxes
  • active head restraints
  • Full floor carpeting
  • Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
  • Lower instrument panel cubby bin
  • Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination
  • Illuminated Front Door Storage
  • Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
  • Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags
  • Vehicle info centre
  • All row side curtain air bags
  • Body-colour sill applique
  • Bright belt moulding
  • Bright body-side moulding
  • Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready)
  • Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Chrome Interior Accents
  • Liftgate flood light
  • Low washer fluid warning lamp
  • Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light
  • Sliding door alert
  • Black side roof rails -inc: integrated crossbars
  • Body-colour fold-away heated pwr mirrors
  • Driver inflatable knee-bolster air bag
  • Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
  • 3.6L VVT V6 engine
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year subscription
  • 730 amp maintenance-free battery

