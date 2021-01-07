+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2012 Dodge Avenger SXTFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Avenger SXT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Dodge SXT Avenger 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic
