2012 Dodge Avenger

106,324 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2012 Dodge Avenger

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT - Remote Start, Pwr Seat, Spoiler, Alloy Wheels

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT - Remote Start, Pwr Seat, Spoiler, Alloy Wheels

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

106,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 3085B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copperhead Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,324 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2012 Dodge Avenger SXTFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Avenger SXT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Dodge SXT Avenger 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-colour bodyside moulding
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port auto dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
Requires Subscription
COPPERHEAD PEARL
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: 160-amp alternator dual bright exhaust tips dual rear exhaust engine oil cooler
MEDIA CENTRE 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo CD/DVD player 40GB hard drive 6.5" touch screen display monitor

