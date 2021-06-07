Menu
2012 Dodge Avenger

182,564 KM

Details Description Features

$6,850

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
SXT-Remote Start,Htd.Seats,Keyless Entry

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

182,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7258466
  • Stock #: 99306A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,564 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Dodge Avenger boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade.*This Dodge Avenger Comes Equipped with These Options *27U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans , 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: 160-amp alternator, dual bright exhaust tips, dual rear exhaust, engine oil cooler, 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk mat, Trunk lid spoiler, Trunk lamp, Trunk dress-up, Traveler mini trip computer, Traction control.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Avenger come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
TUNGSTEN METALLIC
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
Requires Subscription
27U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: 160-amp alternator dual bright exhaust tips dual rear exhaust engine oil cooler

