2012 Dodge Avenger

Listing ID: 7258466

7258466 Stock #: 99306A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 182,564 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features TUNGSTEN METALLIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) Requires Subscription 27U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: 160-amp alternator dual bright exhaust tips dual rear exhaust engine oil cooler

