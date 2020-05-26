Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  • 198,263KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5037714
  • Stock #: P56316
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR256316
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • LATCH ready child seat anchor system
  • Dual note electric horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Side curtain air bags for all rows
  • Front supplemental side air bags
  • Driver knee-bolster air bag
Seating
  • Manual Adjust Seats
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Trim
  • Black/Bright Grille
  • Body-colour bodyside mouldings
  • Body-colour fascias
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Comfort
  • Rear dome lamp
  • LH rear quarter storage bin
  • Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
  • Front overhead console
Exterior
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Left manual sliding door w/glass
  • Right manual sliding door w/glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • outside temp display
  • Black door handles
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Dual Glove Boxes
  • HD radiator
  • Air filter
  • active head restraints
  • Belt mouldings
  • Carpet flooring
  • Black sill applique
  • Lower instrument panel cubby bin
  • Observation mirror
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Headlamp time-delay off
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
  • Front passenger assist handles
  • B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
  • 2nd row overhead assist handles
  • 3.6L VVT V6 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

