Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,708 KM

Details Description Features

$13,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - Remote Start, Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE - Remote Start, Canada Value Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6057324
  2. 6057324
  3. 6057324
  4. 6057324
Contact Seller

$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

83,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6057324
  • Stock #: 21-108A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,708 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat, black Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29E SE Canada Value Package, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control.This Grand Caravan SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge SE Grand Caravan 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
29E SE CANADA VALUE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD)
2ND ROW BENCH SEAT (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 139,033 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 40,824 KM
$26,400 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 105,792 KM
$14,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory