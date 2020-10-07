+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat, black Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29E SE Canada Value Package, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control.This Grand Caravan SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge SE Grand Caravan 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.
