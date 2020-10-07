2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD) 29E SE CANADA VALUE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC BLACK SEATS BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM P225/65R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) 16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS W/WHEEL COVERS (STD) 2ND ROW BENCH SEAT (STD)

