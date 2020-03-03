Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,503KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711194
  • Stock #: P71269
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG0CT171269
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
  • Remote Start System
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Floor console w/armrest
  • Premium instrument cluster display
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Removable short mast antenna
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted windshield
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bright grille
Comfort
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
  • Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
  • Air Filtering
  • Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
  • Tip Start
  • Interior Observation Mirror
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Floor carpeting
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • Bright door handles
  • active head restraints
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Body-colour mirrors
  • Premium Instrument Cluster
  • Autostick Automatic Transmission
  • Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
  • Black sill
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Supplemental front side airbags
  • Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Bright Side Roof Rails
  • P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
  • LED tail lamps
  • Passenger fold-flat seat
  • 240-km/h speedometer
  • 6-way pwr driver adjust
  • Rear reclining fold-flat seat
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
  • CHMSL Lamp
  • Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
  • Cora tire pressure monitoring system
  • 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
  • Driver knee-bolster airbag
  • Performance body-colour fascias
  • Pwr heated manual folding mirrors
  • 368-Watt Amplifier
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass
  • Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

