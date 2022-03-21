$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-270-0522
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T sunroof/leather interior
Location
Max Motors Auto Sales
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
306-270-0522
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8867030
- VIN: 3c4pddfg5ct148702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 181,457 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Journey R/T sunroof/leather interior V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L 181,457km
New brakes, new rotors, new ball joints all around tuned up
fresh wheel alignment
fresh oil change
$12,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
*Call for appointment
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1
306-955-5566
306-361-6889
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Remote start
-Sunroof
-Leather interior
-Power seats
-Push button
-Steering Wheel Controls
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-USB/Aux Input
-Bluetooth
-Audio channel
-CD player
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
