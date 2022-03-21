Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

181,457 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T sunroof/leather interior

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T sunroof/leather interior

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

181,457KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8867030
  VIN: 3c4pddfg5ct148702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,457 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Journey R/T sunroof/leather interior V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L 181,457km

New brakes, new rotors, new ball joints all around tuned up

fresh wheel alignment

fresh oil change

$12,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty

*Call for appointment
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

306-955-5566
306-361-6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-Remote start
-Sunroof
-Leather interior
-Power seats
-Push button
-Steering Wheel Controls
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-USB/Aux Input
-Bluetooth
-Audio channel
-CD player

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

