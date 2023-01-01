$10,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2012 Dodge Journey
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
270,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9449655
- Stock #: 99809A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pwr express open/close sunroof
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Pearl White Tri-Coat
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS
28X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer 8.4" touch screen display Garmin navigation system ParkView rear backup camera portable rechargeable trouble light electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3