2012 Fiat 500

$11,800 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 6 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083200

9083200 Stock #: F5142A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Giallo (Yellow)

Interior Colour Nero (Black) Interior

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 74,690 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Compact Spare Tire Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Bose premium audio Windows Rear Defrost Seating Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TOMTOM NAVIGATION W/BLUE&ME HANDS-FREE 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD) Giallo (Yellow) 1.4L 16-VALVE I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD) NERO/GRIGIO (BLACK/GREY) SEATS NERO (BLACK) INTERIOR SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 21D CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine 5-speed manual trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.