2012 Fiat 500
Sport
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
74,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Giallo (Yellow)
- Interior Colour Nero (Black) Interior
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 74,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Minicompact Car, 2dr HB Sport, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 1.4L/83
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bose premium audio
Rear Defrost
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TOMTOM NAVIGATION W/BLUE&ME HANDS-FREE
5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
Giallo (Yellow)
1.4L 16-VALVE I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD)
NERO/GRIGIO (BLACK/GREY) SEATS
NERO (BLACK) INTERIOR SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
21D CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine 5-speed manual trans
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
