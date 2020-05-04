Menu
2012 Ford Expedition

XLT

2012 Ford Expedition

XLT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,460KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4973574
  • Stock #: P24861
  • VIN: 1FMJU1J52CEF24861
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Front Tow Hooks
  • Cigar Lighter
  • Rear intermittent wiper
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Front side-impact air bags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar-tinted glass w/rear quarter privacy glass
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Illuminated glove box
  • Perimeter Alarm System
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
  • Front license plate bracket (Std in provinces where required)
  • 3.31 AXLE RATIO
  • Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
  • Floor mounted shifter
  • 2nd/3rd row coat hooks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist
  • Body-colour trim
  • 1st/2nd row & liftgate grab handles
  • Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
  • Chrome tipped exhaust pipe
  • Black roof rack w/black crossbars
  • Autolamp automatic on/off dual-beam headlamps -inc: rain-lamps
  • 72-amp/hr maintenance-free battery -inc: battery saver
  • Independent SLA front suspension
  • P265/70R17 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
  • Full-length overhead console -inc: sunglass holder, conversation mirror
  • HD trailer tow pkg -inc: class IV hitch receiver, wiring harness w/4-pin & 7-pin connector, HD aux transmission oil cooler, HD radiator, electronic braking wiring kit, trailer sway control
  • Cupholders -inc: (4) in 1st row, (2) in 2nd row, (3) in 3rd row
  • Lighting -inc: illuminated entry w/approach lamps, delayed accessory lighting, 1st row dome lamp, 1st row reading lamps, cargo lamp, illuminated door switches
  • Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensor, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
  • Floor console -inc: large storage bin, coin holder, pen/pencil holder, (2) rear headphone jacks
  • Instrument cluster w/message centre -inc: tachometer, trip odometer, compass, outside temp display
  • Black pwr heated mirrors -inc: spotter, puddle lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

