2012 Ford Expedition

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Tilt Steering Column
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Front Tow Hooks
- Cigar Lighter
- Rear intermittent wiper
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
- Front side-impact air bags
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
- Comfort
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar-tinted glass w/rear quarter privacy glass
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-colour front/rear bumpers
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- 4-wheel drive
- Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
- Illuminated glove box
- Perimeter Alarm System
- Carpeted floor covering
- SOS post crash alert system
- Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
- Front license plate bracket (Std in provinces where required)
- 3.31 AXLE RATIO
- Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
- Floor mounted shifter
- 2nd/3rd row coat hooks
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist
- Body-colour trim
- 1st/2nd row & liftgate grab handles
- Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
- Chrome tipped exhaust pipe
- Black roof rack w/black crossbars
- Autolamp automatic on/off dual-beam headlamps -inc: rain-lamps
- 72-amp/hr maintenance-free battery -inc: battery saver
- Independent SLA front suspension
- P265/70R17 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
- Full-length overhead console -inc: sunglass holder, conversation mirror
- HD trailer tow pkg -inc: class IV hitch receiver, wiring harness w/4-pin & 7-pin connector, HD aux transmission oil cooler, HD radiator, electronic braking wiring kit, trailer sway control
- Cupholders -inc: (4) in 1st row, (2) in 2nd row, (3) in 3rd row
- Lighting -inc: illuminated entry w/approach lamps, delayed accessory lighting, 1st row dome lamp, 1st row reading lamps, cargo lamp, illuminated door switches
- Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensor, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
- Floor console -inc: large storage bin, coin holder, pen/pencil holder, (2) rear headphone jacks
- Instrument cluster w/message centre -inc: tachometer, trip odometer, compass, outside temp display
- Black pwr heated mirrors -inc: spotter, puddle lamps
