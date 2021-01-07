Menu
2012 Ford Expedition

262,167 KM

Details Description Features

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2012 Ford Expedition

2012 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

2012 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

262,167KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6475303
  • Stock #: C5883
  • VIN: 1FMJK2A56CEF15883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C5883
  • Mileage 262,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Consignment Vehicle Sale! No Trades/Trade-Ins Considered.

2012 Ford Expedition Max Limited
Loaded with Features!
262,100km Approx.
5.4L V8
4 Wheel Drive

Features: Leather Interior, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Cooled Seats, Memory Seats, Power Seats (Front and 3rd Row), Sunroof, Command Start, Power Rear Hatch, Bluetooth, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, and much more!

Great condition, running fantastic for the KM, and very well maintained by it's current owner. This Expedition has a lot of life left in it, and a lot of features for a new owner to enjoy all of! Sold as is, not mechanically inspected prior to listing per Consignment sale stipulations.

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $80/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. We are now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services at $140/hour, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Tow Hooks
Cigar Lighter
Rear intermittent wiper
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Front side-impact air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: rear aux air cond controls
Rear Window Defroster
Solar-tinted glass w/rear quarter privacy glass
Chrome Grille
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Independent multi-link rear suspension
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
3.73 Axle Ratio
4-wheel drive
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Illuminated glove box
Cargo management system
Perimeter Alarm System
Carpeted floor covering
SOS post crash alert system
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
Front license plate bracket (Std in provinces where required)
P275/65R18 all-terrain OWL tires
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
Floor mounted shifter
2nd/3rd row coat hooks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist
Pwr moonroof -inc: mini overhead console
Chrome roof rack w/black crossbars
Body-colour trim
1st/2nd row & liftgate grab handles
Rearview camera *Display in rearview mirror unless 58F Navigation System is ordered*
Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Chrome tipped exhaust pipe
Sirius satellite radio -inc: (6) month pre-paid subscription
72-amp/hr maintenance-free battery -inc: battery saver
Independent SLA front suspension
HD trailer tow pkg -inc: class IV hitch receiver, wiring harness w/4-pin & 7-pin connector, HD aux transmission oil cooler, HD radiator, electronic braking wiring kit, trailer sway control
Autolamp automatic on/off complex reflector headlamps -inc: rain-lamps, black-out treatment
Cupholders -inc: (4) in 1st row, (2) in 2nd row, (3) in 3rd row
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry w/approach lamps, delayed accessory lighting, 1st row dome lamp, 1st row reading lamps, cargo lamp, illuminated door switches
Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensor, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: memory, integrated turn signals, spotter, puddle lamps, driver-side auto-dimming
Floor console -inc: large storage bin, coin holder, pen/pencil holder, (2) rear headphone jacks
Instrument cluster w/message centre -inc: tachometer, trip odometer, compass, outside temp display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

