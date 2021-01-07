+ taxes & licensing
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
Consignment Vehicle Sale! No Trades/Trade-Ins Considered.
2012 Ford Expedition Max Limited
Loaded with Features!
262,100km Approx.
5.4L V8
4 Wheel Drive
Features: Leather Interior, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Cooled Seats, Memory Seats, Power Seats (Front and 3rd Row), Sunroof, Command Start, Power Rear Hatch, Bluetooth, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, and much more!
Great condition, running fantastic for the KM, and very well maintained by it's current owner. This Expedition has a lot of life left in it, and a lot of features for a new owner to enjoy all of! Sold as is, not mechanically inspected prior to listing per Consignment sale stipulations.
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/
