$17,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CREW ONLY 125K!
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
Used
125,767KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF2CFC13268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P13268
- Mileage 125,767 KM
