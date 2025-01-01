Menu
2012 Ford F-150

216,907 KM

$15,986

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

FX4 - CREW CAB - LUXURY PKG - SK TRUCK - COOLED SEATS

12918560

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 - CREW CAB - LUXURY PKG - SK TRUCK - COOLED SEATS

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$15,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,907KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET2CFA76385

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A76385
  • Mileage 216,907 KM

SuperCrew w/ 5.5ft. Box - SK Truck - Fully-Loaded!

Key Features:

- 4x4
- FX Luxury Package
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- Sony Premium Sound System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Rear Power-Sliding Glass w/ Defrost
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
- Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors
- Fog Lamps
- Running Boards
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: http://v3.montmorencyford.com/common/gallery/flash/ford/f_series/brochure_f150_en.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Fog Lights

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Dual Power Seats

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

$15,986

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 Ford F-150