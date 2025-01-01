$15,986+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford F-150
FX4 - CREW CAB - LUXURY PKG - SK TRUCK - COOLED SEATS
2012 Ford F-150
FX4 - CREW CAB - LUXURY PKG - SK TRUCK - COOLED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$15,986
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,907KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET2CFA76385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A76385
- Mileage 216,907 KM
Vehicle Description
SuperCrew w/ 5.5ft. Box - SK Truck - Fully-Loaded!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- FX Luxury Package
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- Sony Premium Sound System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Rear Power-Sliding Glass w/ Defrost
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
- Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors
- Fog Lamps
- Running Boards
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: http://v3.montmorencyford.com/common/gallery/flash/ford/f_series/brochure_f150_en.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- FX Luxury Package
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Navigation System
- Power Moonroof
- Sony Premium Sound System
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Rear Power-Sliding Glass w/ Defrost
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
- Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors
- Fog Lamps
- Running Boards
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: http://v3.montmorencyford.com/common/gallery/flash/ford/f_series/brochure_f150_en.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2015 Lincoln MKC Reserve - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - TECH PKG - LOW KMS 118,428 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - LOW KMS - STOW N GO - BACKUP CAMERA 123,789 KM $15,975 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - COOLED SEATS 99,874 KM $22,817 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$15,986
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2012 Ford F-150