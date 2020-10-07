2012 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience CARGO LAMP Interval wipers (2) front tow hooks Safety Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear window privacy glass Comfort glove box Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Delayed accessory pwr Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Trim Body-colour door handles Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Colour-coordinated carpet 4-wheel drive outside temp display 2-ton jack Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Rear grab handles Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats Single Exhaust Body-colour tailgate handle 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Front flow-through console Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats Sterling grey wheel lip mouldings Billet-style grey grille w/colour-keyed surround Multi-function black leather-wrapped steering wheel 4-way driver/front passenger headrests 78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners Off-road tuned shock absorbers Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function

