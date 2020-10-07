Menu
2012 Ford F-150

380,058 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

380,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6168240
  • Stock #: P63871
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET4CFC63871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P63871
  • Mileage 380,058 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
(2) front tow hooks
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Rear window privacy glass
glove box
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Delayed accessory pwr
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Body-colour door handles
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
4-wheel drive
outside temp display
2-ton jack
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Rear grab handles
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Single Exhaust
Body-colour tailgate handle
3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front flow-through console
Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats
Sterling grey wheel lip mouldings
Billet-style grey grille w/colour-keyed surround
Multi-function black leather-wrapped steering wheel
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate
Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

