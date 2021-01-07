Menu
2012 Ford F-150

149,904 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 Lifted 5.0L Remote Start Bluetooth

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 Lifted 5.0L Remote Start Bluetooth

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

149,904KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6518323
  Stock #: C64188
  VIN: 1FTFX1EFXCFC64188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C64188
  • Mileage 149,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition 4x4 lifted F150 XLT with a 5.0L V8, automatic, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks, seat, Bluetooth, command start and more.!! Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5652 or 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Standard Seating: 5
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Pickup Truck Bed Liner: Opt.
Subwoofer: Opt.
Front Power Memory Seat: Opt.
CD Changer: Opt.
Front Cooled Seat: Opt.

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

