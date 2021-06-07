Menu
2012 Ford F-150

211,507 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
STX CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

211,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7214294
  • Stock #: P38370C
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EM5CKE12084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 211,507 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-150 offers something for everyone interested in a light-duty pickup, be it for independent business like contractors or landscapers, fleet buyers, or as a second car. This 2012 Ford F-150 truck has a 3.7L 6Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Traction Control! Cruise Control! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! USB & Aux input! A/C! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

