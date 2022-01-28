Menu
2012 Ford F-150

265,190 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

LARIAT 4 X 4 ......EXCELLENT CONDTION!

LARIAT 4 X 4 ......EXCELLENT CONDTION!

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

265,190KM
Used
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4CFA31698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 265,190 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

