2012 Ford F-150
XLT CREW CAB 4 X 4 ECOBOOST 3.5L TURBO
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
263,629KM
Used
- Stock #: P43839
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET7CFC43839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
