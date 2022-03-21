Menu
2012 Ford F-150

263,629 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT CREW CAB 4 X 4 ECOBOOST 3.5L TURBO

2012 Ford F-150

XLT CREW CAB 4 X 4 ECOBOOST 3.5L TURBO

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

263,629KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8669501
  Stock #: P43839
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET7CFC43839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P43839
  • Mileage 263,629 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

