Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

278,748 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4 X 4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4 X 4

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 9048670
  2. 9048670
  3. 9048670
  4. 9048670
  5. 9048670
  6. 9048670
  7. 9048670
  8. 9048670
  9. 9048670
  10. 9048670
  11. 9048670
  12. 9048670
  13. 9048670
  14. 9048670
  15. 9048670
  16. 9048670
  17. 9048670
  18. 9048670
  19. 9048670
  20. 9048670
  21. 9048670
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

278,748KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9048670
  • Stock #: P38289
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ETXCFB38289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P38289
  • Mileage 278,748 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2013 Ford Edge SPORT
 211,490 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento
186,325 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
1999 Jeep Grand Cher...
 264,781 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory