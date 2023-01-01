2012 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9611716

9611716 Stock #: CARCON282B

CARCON282B VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CFB47948

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CARCON282B

Mileage 211,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.