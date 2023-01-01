Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

211,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 145 FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

4WD Supercrew 145 FX4

Location

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9611716
  • Stock #: CARCON282B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CFB47948

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CARCON282B
  • Mileage 211,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carget Automotive

2016 Toyota Sienna 5...
 200,935 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima EX L...
 139,150 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S3 Sedan T...
 72,172 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Email Carget Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

Call Dealer

306-715-XXXX

(click to show)

306-715-7129

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory