2012 Ford F-350

280,716 KM

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-350

XL FLAT DECK GAS AS TRADE SPECIAL

2012 Ford F-350

XL FLAT DECK GAS AS TRADE SPECIAL

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_AccidentFree

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
280,716KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FD8W3F69CEA74101

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 280,716 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2012 Ford F-350