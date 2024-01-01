$12,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford F-350
XL FLAT DECK GAS AS TRADE SPECIAL
2012 Ford F-350
XL FLAT DECK GAS AS TRADE SPECIAL
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
280,716KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FD8W3F69CEA74101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 280,716 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2012 Ford F-350 XL FLAT DECK GAS AS TRADE SPECIAL 280,716 KM $12,997 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Ram 2500 LARAMIE 4X4 DIESEL AS TRADED SPECIAL 358,531 KM $9,997 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT Diesel 131,000 KM $28,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2012 Ford F-350