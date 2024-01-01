$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fiesta
2012 Ford Fiesta
SE
2012 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,556KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ9CM113636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 242,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
