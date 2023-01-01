Menu
2012 Ford Focus

124,630 KM

$11,491

+ tax & licensing
$11,491

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

2012 Ford Focus

HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$11,491

+ taxes & licensing

124,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9581578
  Stock #: 164961
  VIN: 1FAHP3F25CL164961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,630 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front Seats

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Remote Keyless Entry

Fog Lamps

Heated Mirrors

Body Coloured Rear Spoiler





Drivers Assistance:



Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine

160hp/ 145lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

