2012 Ford Focus
HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
124,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 164961
- VIN: 1FAHP3F25CL164961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
Body Coloured Rear Spoiler
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
160hp/ 145lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
