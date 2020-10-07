Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

162,107 KM

Details

$8,897

+ tax & licensing
$8,897

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$8,897

+ taxes & licensing

162,107KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6045024
  • Stock #: FT1072
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CG9CR297366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black (AW)
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 162,107 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Fusion SEL! Awesome and spacious sedan. Is AWD which is great for this harsh winter coming up. Sitting on winter tires as well! In great condition inside and out and is really clean. Powered by the 3.0L V6 which provides 240hp and is paired with a 6 speed transmission. Is equipped with some awesome features such as heated power leather seats, hand free Bluetooth, media steering-wheel controls, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, and much more!

Comes mechanically inspected, with a CarFax report to ensure you are getting a great vehicle.
30 Day/1,000km Powertrain Limited Warranty.

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/

We offer many financing plans on vehicles that are 7 years old and newer, on approved credit. Financing on travel trailers from 10 years old and newer. Inquire today!

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on Vehicles, and RVs. From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
16" steel mini spare wheel & tire
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Auto on/off halogen headlamps
Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Battery Saver
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Front seatback map pockets
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
SOS post-crash alert system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
Unique interior trim
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature, key fob operated global controls
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, trip computer, compass
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor
3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

