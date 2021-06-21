Menu
2012 GMC Acadia

204,593 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

SLE 2 AWD 7 PASSENGER

Location

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

  • Listing ID: 7366673
  • Stock #: P19573
  • VIN: 1GKKVPED1CJ419573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P19573
  • Mileage 204,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

