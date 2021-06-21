2012 GMC Acadia

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 5 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7366673

7366673 Stock #: P19573

P19573 VIN: 1GKKVPED1CJ419573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P19573

Mileage 204,593 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

