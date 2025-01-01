$19,800+ taxes & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
AWD Crew Cab Short Box Denali
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
AWD Crew Cab Short Box Denali
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,647KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP2XE25CG170320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel
The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,647 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
