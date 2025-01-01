Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel</b><br /> <br /> The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today. <br /> <br />The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,647 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br /> <br /><br /><h3>More about the Dealership:</h3><br /> Looking for a <i>used car dealership in Saskatchewan</i> you can truly count on? With over <b>50 years in the auto industry</b>, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.<br /><br /> Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to <b>flexible financing</b> through our <b>Credit Repair program</b>. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer <b>Free Delivery</b> anywhere in Saskatchewan.<br /><br /> As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

200,647 KM

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

AWD Crew Cab Short Box Denali

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

AWD Crew Cab Short Box Denali

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel

The GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the most capable and competent trucks in its competitive segment. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,647 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.


More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.

Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.

As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

