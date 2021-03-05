Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

207,010 KM

Details Description Features

$13,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6637880
  2. 6637880
  3. 6637880
Contact Seller

$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

207,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6637880
  • Stock #: 20-609A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark/Light Titanium
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 207,010 KM

Vehicle Description

***As Traded / Mechanics Special ***2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLESierra 1500 SLE, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Cloth, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Full Feature Centre Frt Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SLE Model Option, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Steel Chrome Appearance.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. GMC SLE Sierra 1500 Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2019 Nissan Murano S...
 39,548 KM
$32,488 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 39,548 KM
$32,077 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 62,819 KM
$19,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory