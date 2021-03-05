+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
***As Traded / Mechanics Special ***2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLESierra 1500 SLE, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, Cloth, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Full Feature Centre Frt Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SLE Model Option, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Steel Chrome Appearance.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. GMC SLE Sierra 1500 Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1