2012 GMC Sierra 1500

114,726 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7197308
  Stock #: P38371C
  VIN: 1GTR2VE71CZ328399

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P38371C
  Mileage 114,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a work truck which brings a lot more features to the table than just chiseled good looks? This 2012 GMC Sierra SL is going to be your right choice. It has 5.3L 8Cyl Engine with 4 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Automatic Headlights! Power driver seat! Cruise Control! Steering wheel audio control! Traction Control! Dual zone automatic climate control! USB, AUX & 12V Power inputs! And many more options! Call Today @ +1 (306) 364 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

