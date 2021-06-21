Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

153,222 KM

$25,181

+ tax & licensing
$25,181

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - LINE-X BED LINER

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - LINE-X BED LINER

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$25,181

+ taxes & licensing

153,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7524737
  • Stock #: 291395
  • VIN: 3GTP2WE78CG291395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 291395
  • Mileage 153,222 KM

Vehicle Description

- LOADED WITH FEATURES AND OPTIONS -



Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE INCLUDES:



Off-Road Jounce Bumpers

High-Capacity Air Cleaner

Skid Plate Package

Z71 Decals on Rear Quarters



CHROME ESSENTIALS PACKAGE INCLUDES:



Chromed Tubular Oval Assist Steps

Polished Exhaust Tip

Chrome Recovery Hooks

Chrome Door Handles

Chrome Mirror Caps

18" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels



HEAVY-DUTY TRAILERING PACKAGE INCLUDES:



Trailering Hitch Platform and 2" Receiver

7-Wire Harness w/ Independent Fused Trailering Circuits Mated to A 7-Way Sealed Connector

Wiring Harness for Aftermarket Trailer Brake Controller (Located in The Instrument Panel Harness)

Integrated Trailer Brake Control w/ Hill Start Brake Assist



Leather Interior

4x4 (4x2, Auto 4x4, 4x4 High, 4x4 Low)

5.3L V8 Engine

Crew Cab

5'8" Box w/ Line-X Bed Liner and Tonneau Cover

Tow Package with 6000lb Capability

Navigation

Bluetooth Calling

CD Player

Auxiliary and USB Inputs

Premium Bose Surround Sound System

12-way Power Heated and Ventilated Driver and Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar

Memory Seat Settings

Power Pedals

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Remote Start

OnStar

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Homelink Garage Opener

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

