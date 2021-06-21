2012 GMC Sierra 1500...

+ taxes & licensing
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
- LOADED WITH FEATURES AND OPTIONS -
Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Off-Road Jounce Bumpers
High-Capacity Air Cleaner
Skid Plate Package
Z71 Decals on Rear Quarters
CHROME ESSENTIALS PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Chromed Tubular Oval Assist Steps
Polished Exhaust Tip
Chrome Recovery Hooks
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Mirror Caps
18" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILERING PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Trailering Hitch Platform and 2" Receiver
7-Wire Harness w/ Independent Fused Trailering Circuits Mated to A 7-Way Sealed Connector
Wiring Harness for Aftermarket Trailer Brake Controller (Located in The Instrument Panel Harness)
Integrated Trailer Brake Control w/ Hill Start Brake Assist
Leather Interior
4x4 (4x2, Auto 4x4, 4x4 High, 4x4 Low)
5.3L V8 Engine
Crew Cab
5'8" Box w/ Line-X Bed Liner and Tonneau Cover
Tow Package with 6000lb Capability
Navigation
Bluetooth Calling
CD Player
Auxiliary and USB Inputs
Premium Bose Surround Sound System
12-way Power Heated and Ventilated Driver and Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar
Memory Seat Settings
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Remote Start
OnStar
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
Homelink Garage Opener
Automatic Transmission
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
