2012 GMC Terrain
SLE-1 - Bluetooth - Onstar
2012 GMC Terrain
SLE-1 - Bluetooth - Onstar
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$11,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,695KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLREK0C6381526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2726
- Mileage 180,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2012 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
The 2012 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 180,695 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2012 GMC Terrain