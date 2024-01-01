Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2012 GMC Terrain is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2012 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance youre looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 180,695 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning. <br> <br/><br><br> Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2012 GMC Terrain

180,695 KM

Details Description Features

$11,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 - Bluetooth - Onstar

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 - Bluetooth - Onstar

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 11546673
  2. 11546673
  3. 11546673
  4. 11546673
  5. 11546673
  6. 11546673
  7. 11546673
  8. 11546673
  9. 11546673
  10. 11546673
  11. 11546673
  12. 11546673
  13. 11546673
  14. 11546673
  15. 11546673
  16. 11546673
  17. 11546673
  18. 11546673
  19. 11546673
  20. 11546673
Contact Seller

$11,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,695KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLREK0C6381526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2726
  • Mileage 180,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2012 GMC Terrain is for sale today.

The 2012 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 180,695 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.



Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 - Bluetooth - Onstar for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 - Bluetooth - Onstar 180,695 KM $11,200 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto - Heated Seats - LED Lights for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto - Heated Seats - LED Lights 111,650 KM $12,600 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 161,750 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,200

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain