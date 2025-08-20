$13,295+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT-2 - AWD - LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VEHICLE
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT-2 - AWD - LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$13,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,877KM
VIN 2GKFLXE55C6175083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 175083A
- Mileage 178,877 KM
Vehicle Description
SK Vehicle - Top-of-the-Line Trim Model!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Moonroof
- 8-Speaker Pioneer Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
- Rear Vision Camera
- Power Liftgate
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Driver Information Centre w/ TPMS
- Automatic Climate Control
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Chrome Door Handles & Mirror Caps
- Chrome Grille & Rear Skid Plate
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Fog Lights
- 3.0L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2012-GMC-Terrain-Cdn.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Moonroof
- 8-Speaker Pioneer Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
- Rear Vision Camera
- Power Liftgate
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Driver Information Centre w/ TPMS
- Automatic Climate Control
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Chrome Door Handles & Mirror Caps
- Chrome Grille & Rear Skid Plate
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Fog Lights
- 3.0L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2012-GMC-Terrain-Cdn.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2006 Kia Sedona EX Luxury - REAR DVD - HEATED LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VAN 219,422 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - ACCIDENT FREE - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - STOW N GO 148,720 KM $19,871 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV - AWD - CARPLAY - MOONROOF - REMOTE START 133,045 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$13,295
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2012 GMC Terrain