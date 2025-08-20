Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span></span><span></span><span>SK Vehicle - Top-of-the-Line Trim Model!</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span><b>Key Features:</b><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span><br><span>- Heated Leather Seats</span><br><span>- Remote Start</span><br><span>- Power Moonroof</span><br><span>- 8-Speaker Pioneer Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer</span><br><span>- Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist</span><br><span>- Rear Vision Camera</span><br><span>- Power Liftgate</span><br><span>- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display</span><br><span>- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming</span><br><span>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio</span><br><span>- Drivers Seat Memory Settings</span><br><span>- Driver Information Centre w/ TPMS</span><br><span>- Automatic Climate Control</span><br><span>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</span><br><span>- Ambient Interior Lighting</span><br><span>- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror</span><br><span>- Chrome Door Handles & Mirror Caps</span><br><span>- Chrome Grille & Rear Skid Plate</span><br><span>- Chrome Roof Rails</span><br><span>- Fog Lights</span><br><span>- 3.0L 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br></span><span>Exterior Colour:</span><span> Carbon Black Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Jet Black Perforated Leather</span><span><br></span><span><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://xr793.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2012-GMC-Terrain-Cdn.pdf target=_blank><span>https://xr793.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2012-GMC-Terrain-Cdn.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.</span><span></span></div>

2012 GMC Terrain

178,877 KM

Details Description Features

$13,295

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-2 - AWD - LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle
12875915

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-2 - AWD - LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 12875915
  2. 12875915
  3. 12875915
  4. 12875915
  5. 12875915
Contact Seller

$13,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,877KM
VIN 2GKFLXE55C6175083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 175083A
  • Mileage 178,877 KM

Vehicle Description

SK Vehicle - Top-of-the-Line Trim Model!

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Moonroof
- 8-Speaker Pioneer Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
- Rear Vision Camera
- Power Liftgate
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Driver Information Centre w/ TPMS
- Automatic Climate Control
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Chrome Door Handles & Mirror Caps
- Chrome Grille & Rear Skid Plate
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Fog Lights
- 3.0L 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Perforated Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2012-GMC-Terrain-Cdn.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2006 Kia Sedona EX Luxury - REAR DVD - HEATED LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VAN for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2006 Kia Sedona EX Luxury - REAR DVD - HEATED LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VAN 219,422 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - ACCIDENT FREE - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - STOW N GO for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - ACCIDENT FREE - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - STOW N GO 148,720 KM $19,871 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV - AWD - CARPLAY - MOONROOF - REMOTE START for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Nissan Rogue SV - AWD - CARPLAY - MOONROOF - REMOTE START 133,045 KM $19,989 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,295

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 GMC Terrain