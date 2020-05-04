2012 GMC Terrain

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
-
- Ambient lighting on instrument panel
- Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
- Additional Features
-
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
- Outside temperature in radio display
- Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
- XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Steering wheel, leather wrapped
- Steering wheel, audio controls
- Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
- Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Glove box, non-locking
- Antenna, roof mounted
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
- Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
- Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
- Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
- Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
- Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
- Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
- Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
- Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
- Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
- Fog lights, front halogen
- Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
- Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
- Door handles, chrome
- Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- All wheel drive, active electronic
- Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
- Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Stabilizer bars, front and rear
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Generator, 120 amp
- Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
- Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer
- Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge
- Rear park assist, ultrasonic
- Grille, chrome
- 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
- Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, centre channel speaker in upper I/P, subwoofer in rear quarter panel
- Roof rails, chrome
- Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors
- Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
- Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector
- Fascia, body colour with chrome rear skid plate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.