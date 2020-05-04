Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-2

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-2

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  4973580
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,757KM
  • Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4973580
  • Stock #: P46315
  • VIN: 2GKFLXEK8C6246315
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Ambient lighting on instrument panel
  • Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Outside temperature in radio display
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
  • Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
  • Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • Grille, chrome
  • 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
  • Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, centre channel speaker in upper I/P, subwoofer in rear quarter panel
  • Roof rails, chrome
  • Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors
  • Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector
  • Fascia, body colour with chrome rear skid plate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

