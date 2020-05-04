2012 GMC Terrain

Convenience Cruise Control

Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info Media / Nav / Comm Compass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Ambient lighting on instrument panel

Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Outside temperature in radio display

Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Steering wheel, leather wrapped

Steering wheel, audio controls

Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Glove box, non-locking

Antenna, roof mounted

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door

Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support

Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console

Rear seat armrest, with cupholders

Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming

Spare tire, compact spare

Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass

Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate

Fog lights, front halogen

Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set

Door handles, chrome

Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

All wheel drive, active electronic

Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist

Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Generator, 120 amp

Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground

Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge

Rear park assist, ultrasonic

Grille, chrome

3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)

Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, centre channel speaker in upper I/P, subwoofer in rear quarter panel

Roof rails, chrome

Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors

Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror

Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector

Fascia, body colour with chrome rear skid plate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.