2012 GMC Terrain

202,811 KM

Details

$8,463

+ tax & licensing
$8,463

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 SLE AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 SLE AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,463

+ taxes & licensing

202,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7640428
  • Stock #: 178439
  • VIN: 2GKFLREK9C6178439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,811 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH - REVERSE CAMERA



AWD

Automatic Transmission

2.4L Inline 4

Reverse Camera

Satellite Radio

Bluetooth Calling and Streaming

CD Player w/ Auxiliary and USB Input

Power Windows

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Locks

Cruise Control

OnStar

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Traction and Stability Control

17" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

