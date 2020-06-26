+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!*2012 Honda Civic EX-L Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Civic EX-L, 4D Sedan, 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*This Civic EX-L has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Honda EX-L Civic 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic.*Reviews:* Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1