Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Elantra

151,860 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring L

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 7608082
  2. 7608082
  3. 7608082
  4. 7608082
  5. 7608082
  6. 7608082
  7. 7608082
  8. 7608082
  9. 7608082
  10. 7608082
  11. 7608082
  12. 7608082
  13. 7608082
  14. 7608082
  15. 7608082
  16. 7608082
  17. 7608082
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7608082
  • Stock #: BT1353
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE5CU153986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,860 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Elantra
2.0 L, 4 CYL VIN# KMHDB8AE5CU153986
151,860 km, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Air, AUX, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2012 Toyota Venza AW...
 225,618 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 104,789 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 170,974 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory