2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

132,844 KM

$15,400

+ tax & licensing
$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium -AWD, Sunroof, New Tires

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium -AWD, Sunroof, New Tires

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

132,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8586707
  Stock #: 21-880B

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 132,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Santa Fe GLS, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, AWD, Glacier White, Grey Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Glacier White 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
GLACIER WHITE MICA
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

