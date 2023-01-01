$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
164,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10189662
- Stock #: 66054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,360 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 axle ratio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
STONE WHITE
17" X 8.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
P245/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
26E LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
3.6L VVT V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE (STD)
