2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Fresh safety, just in from Alberta. 3.6l Automatic.....very clean.!! Carfax states inches 1 owner, no accidents inches Hurry before it's GONE. See at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. N. in Saskatoon. Call or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652. Comes with a warranty. Has a.t.c. windows, locks, nav., back-up camera, leather, sunroof.!!
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Running Boards
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Dual Climate Controls
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tilt Steering Column
- tilt steering
- Rear Wiper
- Automatic Headlights
- Interval wipers
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Compact Disc Player
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Bluetooth
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Leather Interior
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- rear window defogger
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Rear Window Defroster
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- BACK UP CAMERA
- Rear View Camera
- Hill Ascent Control
- Front air dam
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering
- Telescopic steering column
- Front side airbag
- Second Row Folding Seat
- Side Head Curtain Airbag
- Heated Exterior Mirror
- Vehicle Anti-Theft
- Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
- Electronic Brake Assistance
- Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
- Cargo Area Tiedowns
- Vehicle Stability Control System
- 4WD/AWD
- Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
- Intermitten wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.