2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Fresh safety, just in from Alberta. 3.6l Automatic.....very clean.!! Carfax states inches 1 owner, no accidents inches Hurry before it's GONE. See at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. N. in Saskatoon. Call or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652. Comes with a warranty. Has a.t.c. windows, locks, nav., back-up camera, leather, sunroof.!!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Running Boards

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Controls

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Rear Wiper

Automatic Headlights

Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Compact Disc Player

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Leather Interior Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger

DEEP TINTED GLASS

Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

BACK UP CAMERA

Rear View Camera

Hill Ascent Control

Front air dam

Tilt/Telescopic Steering

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Second Row Folding Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Vehicle Stability Control System

4WD/AWD

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Intermitten wipers

