Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4WD Leather NAV BACK-UP CAM HTD> SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4WD Leather NAV BACK-UP CAM HTD> SEATS

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 4370301
  2. 4370301
  3. 4370301
  4. 4370301
  5. 4370301
  6. 4370301
  7. 4370301
  8. 4370301
  9. 4370301
  10. 4370301
  11. 4370301
  12. 4370301
  13. 4370301
  14. 4370301
  15. 4370301
  16. 4370301
  17. 4370301
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4370301
  • Stock #: 183418
  • VIN: 1c4rjfag7cc183418
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Fresh safety, just in from Alberta. 3.6l Automatic.....very clean.!! Carfax states inches 1 owner, no accidents inches Hurry before it's GONE. See at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. N. in Saskatoon. Call or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652. Comes with a warranty. Has a.t.c. windows, locks, nav., back-up camera, leather, sunroof.!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Controls
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compact Disc Player
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Front air dam
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Intermitten wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2013 Audi A5 Coupe 2...
 173,608 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 93,170 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 112,700 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523

Send A Message